Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Bobani booted out through no-confidence motion

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa has confirmed that party member Mongameli Bobani has been removed as Nelson Mandela Bay executive mayor through a motion of no confidence.

When contacted, Holomisa said: "I can confirm that the DA and ANC have agreed to remove him. We have noted this [and] we are not going to challenge it."

Speaking outside council, the DA's Athol Trollip said now that Bobani had been removed, "hopefully we can start putting the people of this city first".

Despite the mayor's removal, Trollip said there was no "singing and dancing" because Bobani had caused damaged to the city during his 15 months in office.

Speaking to News24, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) provincial leader, Yazini Tetyana, said they would wait for the process of electing a new mayor to begin, adding that they would persuade the EFF national leadership to use the same approach as they did in Johannesburg.

"We are going to speak to the national leadership to use the same approach [as was done in Johannesburg] because vacancy will be there – that of the of the mayor – so we will persuade them to use the same approach," he said.

"He is gone now, what else can we do, what else can we say?"

This is a developing story. More information to follow.