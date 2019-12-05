 

Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Bobani booted out through no-confidence motion

2019-12-05 12:48

Azarrah Karrim and Sheldon Morais

Mongameli Bobani. Foto: Argief

Mongameli Bobani. Foto: Argief (Foto: Argief)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa has confirmed that party member Mongameli Bobani has been removed as Nelson Mandela Bay executive mayor through a motion of no confidence.

When contacted, Holomisa said: "I can confirm that the DA and ANC have agreed to remove him. We have noted this [and] we are not going to challenge it."

Speaking outside council, the DA's Athol Trollip said now that Bobani had been removed, "hopefully we can start putting the people of this city first".

Despite the mayor's removal, Trollip said there was no "singing and dancing" because Bobani had caused damaged to the city during his 15 months in office.

Speaking to News24, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) provincial leader, Yazini Tetyana, said they would wait for the process of electing a new mayor to begin, adding that they would persuade the EFF national leadership to use the same approach as they did in Johannesburg.

"We are going to speak to the national leadership to use the same approach [as was done in Johannesburg] because vacancy will be there – that of the of the mayor – so we will persuade them to use the same approach," he said.

"He is gone now, what else can we do, what else can we say?"

This is a developing story. More information to follow.

Read more on:    nelson mandela bay  |  mongameli bobani
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Helicopter pilot dies after crashing in KZN

6 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

/News
WATCH | Highest bidder bags Gavin Watson's BMW X5 for R590 000
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Milnerton 13:45 PM
Road name: Koeberg Road

Langa 13:26 PM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Five winners on Wednesday! 2019-12-04 21:24 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 