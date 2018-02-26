Nhlanhla Nene to return as FinMin?

Johannesburg – Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene is one of a number of ANC politicians expected to be sworn in as Members of Parliament on Tuesday, following an announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday night.

Ramaphosa said he would announce members of his new Cabinet at 20:30, from the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

His deputy in the ANC David Mabuza is on the list of people to be sworn in on Tuesday. He has been touted for the position of deputy president of the country.

ANC national spokesperson Pule Mabe confirmed to News24 that Nene would also be sworn in. This is the clearest indication yet that Nene may return to his previous position from which he was fired by former president Jacob Zuma in December 2015.

Nene was removed by Zuma against the promise that he would head up a new African regional centre of the New Development Bank.

That never materialised and Nene found his way into the private sector.

His name resurfaced this year with talks from some quarters that, when Ramaphosa became president, he would also bring back Nene to serve in his Cabinet.

Former ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize will also be sworn in, said Mabe. Mkhize turned down a nomination to run for deputy president of the ANC at its elective conference in December. He too was tipped for finance minister.

Some of the other members of the party to be sworn in on Tuesday include Mpumalanga’s Regina Mhlaule, the former education MEC for KwaZulu-Natal Peggy Nkonyeni, former minister for Public Works Nathi Nhleko and Northern Cape politician Alvin Botes.

