 

BREAKING: Penny Sparrow has died

2019-07-25 09:58
Penny Sparrow. (Photo: Felix Dlangamandla/Foto24 )

Penny Sparrow - who rose to infamy after describing black people as "monkeys" in a social media post in 2016 - has died, reports say.

TimesLive and the South Coast Herald reported on Thursday that Sparrow had died of cancer. Her daughter Charmaine Cowie confirmed the news. 

Sparrow was found guilty of hate speech in the Equality Court later in 2016 and ordered to pay R150 000 to the Adelaide and Oliver Tambo Foundation following her social media slur.

News24's attempts to get additional comment from Cowie were unsuccessful on Thursday.

More to follow.

Read more on:    penny sparrow  |  kwazulu-natal  |  racism
