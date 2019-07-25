BREAKING: Penny Sparrow has died

Penny Sparrow - who rose to infamy after describing black people as "monkeys" in a social media post in 2016 - has died, reports say.

TimesLive and the South Coast Herald reported on Thursday that Sparrow had died of cancer. Her daughter Charmaine Cowie confirmed the news.

Sparrow was found guilty of hate speech in the Equality Court later in 2016 and ordered to pay R150 000 to the Adelaide and Oliver Tambo Foundation following her social media slur.

News24's attempts to get additional comment from Cowie were unsuccessful on Thursday.

More to follow.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android or iPhone.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter