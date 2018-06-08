 

BREAKING: PMB High Court issues interdict over ANC KZN conference

2018-06-08 18:20

Kaveel Singh

An ANC councillor has been found guilty of fraud. (Gallo Images, file)

An ANC councillor has been found guilty of fraud. (Gallo Images, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has granted an interdict to halt the ANC KwaZulu-Natal's much anticipated conference which was set to begin on Friday.

Judge Jacqueline Hendriques granted the Moses Mabhida Region in KZN interim relief.

Earlier, the court oozed drama as the region applied for an urgent interdict to stop this weekend's much anticipated provincial conference.

The court stood down on Friday, in dramatic fashion, as Hendriques leaned in favour of the aggrieved region.

ALSO READ: Last-minute bid to interdict KZN ANC conference

The region claimed that there is a risk of the conference being irregular because of flawed Branch General Meetings (BGMs) in the region. The region claimed the meetings were marred by gatekeeping and sidelining of party members.

"If these allegations are correct, and there is a risk of [this weekend's conference] meeting being irregular, then we have to stop it," Hendriques said.

She said there was a chance of disadvantaging people.

"What they are about to undertake could exclude these people and risk some form of irregularity. We must stop it if this is the case."

Lawyer Cameron Hunt, SC, acting for the Moses Mabhida Region said the reason for the urgency in the matter was "blatant".

Responding lawyer, Vinay Gajoo, said there had not been enough time for him to take instructions.

Hendriques stood down the matter, giving him an opportunity to do so.

Read more on:    anc  |  pietermaritzburg  |  politics

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

A tiny force that will supercharge your retirement

2018-06-06 09:19

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Defiant Zuma issues stark warning to critics
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Strand 18:16 PM
Road name: N2

Cape Town 18:14 PM
Road name: N1 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, June 6 2018-06-06 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 