BREAKING: PMB High Court issues interdict over ANC KZN conference

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has granted an interdict to halt the ANC KwaZulu-Natal's much anticipated conference which was set to begin on Friday.

Judge Jacqueline Hendriques granted the Moses Mabhida Region in KZN interim relief.

Earlier, the court oozed drama as the region applied for an urgent interdict to stop this weekend's much anticipated provincial conference.

The court stood down on Friday, in dramatic fashion, as Hendriques leaned in favour of the aggrieved region.

The region claimed that there is a risk of the conference being irregular because of flawed Branch General Meetings (BGMs) in the region. The region claimed the meetings were marred by gatekeeping and sidelining of party members.

"If these allegations are correct, and there is a risk of [this weekend's conference] meeting being irregular, then we have to stop it," Hendriques said.

She said there was a chance of disadvantaging people.

"What they are about to undertake could exclude these people and risk some form of irregularity. We must stop it if this is the case."

Lawyer Cameron Hunt, SC, acting for the Moses Mabhida Region said the reason for the urgency in the matter was "blatant".

Responding lawyer, Vinay Gajoo, said there had not been enough time for him to take instructions.

Hendriques stood down the matter, giving him an opportunity to do so.