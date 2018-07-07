 

BREAKING: Presidency website hacked

2018-07-07 12:08

Mxolisi Mngadi

(Screengrab)

(Screengrab)

The site thepresidency.gov.za has been hacked by unknown people on Saturday.

Users trying to access the site where statements from the South African presidency can be accessed were greeted by a notice saying: "Hacked by Black Team. Sahara is Moroccan. And Morocco is ur Lord! (sic)"

The site has since been disabled by government. 

"We can confirm interference with the Presidency website. Our technicians are currently investigating the incident and looking to restore it to operation," Khusela Diko, Cyril Ramaphosa's spokesperson told News24.

Diko said they do not have any information at this point as to who was responsible.

The Citizen reported in August 2017, hacktivists operating under the Anonymous banner targeted government websites. 

thepresidency.gov.za and gov.za – which is the official site for various government departments, were taken down for a weekend ahead of a rhino horn auction.  

Anonymous had also targeted other websites earlier in the year such as the one belonging to public broadcaster, the SABC. 

READ: Expect more hack attacks in SA -Anonymous

cyril ramaphosa  |  crime

