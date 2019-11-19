BREAKING | Prominent NPA advocate dies after court shooting accident

Senior state advocate Addelaid Ferreira-Watt has died after she was shot at the regional court in Ixopo, KwaZulu-Natal, in what appears to be an accident on Monday.
Police says Ferreira-Watt was admitted to hospital after she was hit in the hip when a loaded shotgun went off in court.
Officials say the weapon was brought to court to be admitted as evidence in a house robbery case.
Several people, including former Hawks KZN boss Johan Booysen, have expressed their shock at Ferreira-Watt's death.
This is a developing story. More information to follow.
Compiled by Sheldon Morais