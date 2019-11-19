BREAKING | Prominent NPA advocate dies after court shooting accident

State advocate Adelaide Watt with her daughter and son-in-law. (Liam Swart, The Witness)

Senior state advocate Addelaid Ferreira-Watt has died after she was shot at the regional court in Ixopo, KwaZulu-Natal, in what appears to be an accident on Monday.

Police says Ferreira-Watt was admitted to hospital after she was hit in the hip when a loaded shotgun went off in court.

Officials say the weapon was brought to court to be admitted as evidence in a house robbery case.

Several people, including former Hawks KZN boss Johan Booysen, have expressed their shock at Ferreira-Watt's death.





This is a developing story. More information to follow.

Compiled by Sheldon Morais