 

BREAKING | Prominent NPA advocate dies after court shooting accident

2019-11-19 11:43
State advocate Adelaide Watt with her daughter and son-in-law. (Liam Swart, The Witness)

Senior state advocate Addelaid Ferreira-Watt has died after she was shot at the regional court in Ixopo, KwaZulu-Natal, in what appears to be an accident on Monday.

Police says Ferreira-Watt was admitted to hospital after she was hit in the hip when a loaded shotgun went off in court.

Officials say the weapon was brought to court to be admitted as evidence in a house robbery case.

Several people, including former Hawks KZN boss Johan Booysen, have expressed their shock at Ferreira-Watt's death.


This is a developing story. More information to follow.

Compiled by Sheldon Morais

Read more on:    npa  |  durban
WATCH LIVE | Reverend Frank Chikane testifies before Zondo commission
