BREAKING | Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane withdraws ConCourt appeal

Mkhwebane and the Office of the Public Protector filed their joint notice on Wednesday morning.

If Mkhwebane and her office still want to proceed with appealing the matter they will have to ask leave from Potterill, who has been severely criticised by Mkhwebane's defenders.

Potterill earlier granted the application by Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan to suspend the implementation of remedial action against him ordered by Mkhwebane in relation to the SARS investigation unit.

The judge slammed the remedial action of the Public Protector as "vague, contradictory and/or nonsensical".

Mkhwebane ordered the national commissioner of police to investigate "the criminal conduct of Gordhan and others" for violation of Section 209 of the Constitution and Section 3 of the National Strategic Intelligence Act. But the judge found that "both sections do not create criminal offences".