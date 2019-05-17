 

Ramaphosa appoints head of new NPA investigating unit

2019-05-17 15:15

Mandy Wiener and Pieter du Toit

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Gulshan Khan, AFP)

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Gulshan Khan, AFP)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed advocate Hermione Cronje as head of the new Investigating Directorate at the NPA. This unit will be located in the office of Shamila Batohi, the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

The establishment of the unit was announced in Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address in February. The Investigating Directorate is tasked with investigating common law offences including fraud, forgery, uttering, theft and any offence involving dishonesty. 

Cronje's appointment is for a term of five years.

She has been on retainer for the past two months, assisting Batohi to set up the structure of the new directorate and to panel-beat the legislation and terms of reference that will govern the scope of its work.

It is understood that Batohi personally requested Cronje come on secondment from the Bar to assist with this crime-fighting project. 

When contacted by News24 last month, Cronje would not reveal if she had been asked to be director, but confirmed she was involved with the set-up. 

Cronje does have the requisite experience for the job.

Prior to joining the Bar six years ago, she spent 12 years prosecuting cases as part of the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) under Willie Hofmeyr.

Hofmeyr has recently been re-appointed head of the AFU.

Cronje headed up the Cape division of the AFU and was one of the NPA's first members.

Currently acting as caretaker of all 'state capture' cases arising from the Zondo Commission and also co-ordinating all organised crime cases, is advocate Andrea Johnson.

Cronje has a Masters in Public Administration from Harvard University, Kennedy School of Government and a BA and LLB from the University of Cape Town. She worked in the NPA until 2012 and went into private practice after that.

Read more on:    shamila batohi  |  hermione cronje  |  npa
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Msimanga elected DA Gauteng caucus leader

2019-05-17 15:09

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
One jackpot winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-16 21:44 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 