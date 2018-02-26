 

Ramaphosa to announce changes to Cabinet

2018-02-26 19:31
President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo: Ruvan Boshoff, AFP)

*This article has been updated

Pretoria - President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce changes to the Cabinet on Monday at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, the Presidency said.

Ramaphosa is also expected to announce a new deputy president.

The names of ministers Naledi Pandor and Lindiwe Sisulu, as well as the Speaker Baleka Mbete and David Mabuza, deputy president of the ANC, have been touted as possible candidates.

Another wild card name that has been mentioned is that of Paul Mashatile, the Gauteng ANC leader and treasurer general of the ANC.

The announcement was initially set to be made at 20:30, but has been pushed back by about an hour, Ramaphosa's acting spokesperson Tyrone Seale has confirmed.

ALSO READ: Mabuza 'does not want to be deputy president' - sources

