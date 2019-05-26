BREAKING: Ramaphosa's cabinet to be announced later this week

The Presidency has issued a statement saying that Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet announcement will only be made later this week.

The statement comes after several media outlets reported that the President would announce his executive on Monday.

"The Constitution of the Republic stipulates that the President must assume office within five days of being elected by the National Assembly – and thereafter appoint a Cabinet and assign its powers and functions. President Cyril Ramaphosa is emphatic that the new executive must possess requisite skills, experience, representivity and a commitment to the public services that will take the work of the 6th administration forward," Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said.

Ahead of the announcement of who has made the cut, several people have held meetings with the ANC's intergrity committee. Among them are David Mabuza, who had requested that his swearing in as a member of the National Assembly be postponed following allegations that he had brought the party into disrepute.