 

BREAKING: Ramaphosa's cabinet to be announced later this week

2019-05-26 17:22

Correspondent

Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential inauguration started on a high note on Saturday. The crowd signalled their joy with deafening cheers.

Cyril Ramaphosa's presidential inauguration started on a high note on Saturday. The crowd signalled their joy with deafening cheers.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Presidency has issued a statement saying that Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet announcement will only be made later this week. 

The statement comes after several media outlets reported that the President would announce his executive on Monday. 

"The Constitution of the Republic stipulates that the President must assume office within five days of being elected by the National Assembly – and thereafter appoint a Cabinet and assign its powers and functions. President Cyril Ramaphosa is emphatic that the new executive must possess requisite skills, experience, representivity and a commitment to the public services that will take the work of the 6th administration forward," Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said. 

Ahead of the announcement of who has made the cut, several people have held meetings with the ANC's intergrity committee. Among them are David Mabuza, who had requested that his swearing in as a member of the National Assembly be postponed following allegations that he had brought the party into disrepute.

The decision followed an ANC integrity commission report, tabled at the party's special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday.

Gwede Mantashe also met with the intergrity committee on Friday after his name featured in the report. 

News24 reported on Sunday that the ANC chairperson would likely to be cleared by the committee. 

On Saturday, EFF leader Julius Malema cautioned Ramaphosa about Gordhan, saying that if he dares appoint him into his cabinet, Ramaphosa will prove no different from his predecessor former president Jacob Zuma. He was speaking at Ramaphosa's inauguration at Loftus stadium in Pretoria. 

"If he dares appoint Pravin, he is not different from Zuma. He has got no respect for the office of the Public Protector (Busisiwe Mkhwebane) and the Constitutional Court said we must respect that office.

"It doesn't matter if the report of the PP is a mess, the fact that it comes from the Public Protector it must be respected and be treated with respect. Until it is reviewed by the courts. For as long as the courts have not set it aside, it's binding." 

Malema's comments come a day after Mkhwebane released a report which found Gordhan guilty of "improper conduct" with regards to his approval of then-deputy SA Revenue Services commissioner Ivan Pillay's early retirement and payout.

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Con artists arrested for theft after allegedly preying on female students

47 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
2 winners scoop R235 000 each in Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-25 21:33 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 