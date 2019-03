The South African National Roads Agency has announced that it is suspending the process of pursuing e-toll debt.

This after Sanral's board passed an urgent resolution on the matter on Tuesday.

"It resolved that given the initiative led by President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the e-tolls payment impasse, Sanral will, with immediate effect, suspend the process of pursuing e-toll debt. This includes historic debt and summonses applied for from 2015. No new summonses will be applied for," Sanral spokesperson Vusi Mona said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

Sanral says the decision will be constantly monitored by the board and reviewed according to prevailing circumstances.

Netwerk24 had reported earlier this month that only 26 motorists had received default judgments so far for not paying their e-toll bills.

Mona told the News24 sister site that motorists owe Sanral more than R10.9 billion in unpaid e-toll money.