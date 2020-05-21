BREAKING | SCA dismisses Jacob Zuma's appeal in Derek Hanekom defamation judgment

Former president Jacob Zuma is seen inside the Pietermaritzburg High Court. Picture: Gallo Images/Thulie Dlamini

Former president Jacob Zuma has lost his appeal against a high court ruling that he defamed ANC veteran Derek Hanekom, who he accused of being a "known enemy agent".

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein dismissed Zuma's appeal without it being heard, stating that there is no reasonable prospect of success in the appeal.

The SCA further held the view that there are no other compelling reasons why the appeal should be heard.

In 2019, Zuma tweeted that Hanekom was a well-known agent of the enemy.

His tweet followed revelations that Hanekom had met with the EFF to discuss a motion of no confidence in Zuma when he was the sitting president.

Hanekom took Zuma to court in a defamation case, which the former minister of tourism won.

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court ordered Zuma to apologise for the tweet and interdicted him from publishing any statement in the future that said or implied that Hanekom was an enemy agent or apartheid spy.