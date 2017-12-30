 

Three taken to hospital after Joburg mall roof collapse

2017-12-30 17:52

James de Villiers

Damage to the Trade Route Mall in Lenasia, South of Johannesburg. (Maria Pillay, News24)

Damage to the Trade Route Mall in Lenasia, South of Johannesburg. (Maria Pillay, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Johannesburg – Three people were treated for shock after parts of the roof collapsed at the Trade Route Mall in Lenasia, South of Johannesburg, on Saturday afternoon during a huge downpour in the area, paramedics said. 

Speaking to News24 from the scene, Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS) spokesperson Nana Radebe said the patients were taken to a nearby hospital for further care. 

"The Fruit and Veg shop outside the shopping centre suffered the most damage with large sections of the roof collapsing onto the store’s interior," Radebe said. 

"The shopping centre itself suffered minor damage."

Also read: PICS: Gauteng tornado alert ends as severe hail and flooding cause chaos

Trade Route Mall owner Yaseen Valli told News24 that a ceiling panel in the court area collapsed due to flooding of the flooding of the gutters resulted from blockages caused by the hail. 

“The top floor is under water, and clean-up operations are underway by the onsite staff,” Valli said on Saturday evening. 

He assured customers that the centre’s operations will return to normal on Sunday. 

News24 employee Maria Pillay who was on the scene said calm returned to the shopping centre after the storm subsided. 

"Most people are just frustrated – this type of thing is not supposed to happen," Pillay explained. 

"It started raining into the movie theatre and people are now just trying to get their money back."

Most shops in the shopping centre reopened after the rain stopped, Pillay said. 

"Some of the cinemas that are not damaged even started showing their movies again."

"I think everything is mostly under control."

This is not the first time South African shopping centres suffered structural collapse during heavy rains. 

On December 7, two construction workers injured in Newlands East, Durban, after a shopping centre roof collapsed. 

The men were believed to be working on an expansion of the centre at the time of the incident. 

  

Read more on:    johannesburg

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Western Cape matrics to get results earlier

2017-12-30 16:56

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
The simple life of Ceres' mountian dwellers
 

Top 10 global football transfers

Here is a list of the all-time top 10 global transfers (in euros)

 
 

You won't want to miss...

New couples should only see each other twice a week
Why are you attracted to women who look like your mother?
The grooming secrets of SA's male celebs
WATCH: 26 days of the LOVE Advent Calendar from Ashley Graham to Ciara
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 08:07 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 08:07 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday December 30 2017-12-30 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 