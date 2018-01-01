 

Several tourists stranded on Table Mountain

2018-01-01 20:42

James de Villiers

People waiting in a queue to be taken down Table Mountain. (Michael Wilcox, Supplied)

People waiting in a queue to be taken down Table Mountain. (Michael Wilcox, Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town – Several tourists have been left stranded on Table Mountain following a climbing incident involving three people, Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) said on Monday evening.

WSAR spokesperson Johann Marais said the Table Mountain Cable Car is being used in the rescue operation of two climbers dangling from ropes on Arrow Final of the mountain. 

"A third person also on a controlled rope is administering CPR to one of the persons," Marais said.

"With the cable car being used as a rescue vehicle, people cannot take the cable car down."

The men are dangling from ropes below the upper cable station at least 150 metres down. 

"In order to gain access to the injured climbers, rescuers are making use of the cable cars from which a rope system has been rigged to lower medical and rescue person.

"This has subsequently left numerous tourists stranded at the Upper Cable Station for several hours, said Marais.

20 officials have been deployed to scene for the rescue operation.

The WSAR has appealed to the public to be patient and to allow  rescue teams to conduct the rescue in a safe and controlled manner.

                     Climber stuck on Arrow Final, Table Mountain. (Image: Skymed via D Tromp)

      People waiting in a queue to be taken down Table Mountain. (Image: Michael Wilcox, Supplied)

Read more on:    table mountain  |  cape town  |  accidents

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Ten-week-old baby found dead on beach, teen drowns

2018-01-01 19:49

Inside News24

 
ADVERTORIAL
Competition regulation for a growing and inclusive economy

ADVERTORIAL: The Competition Commission of South Africa is conducting advocacy work in the South African automotive aftermarket industry and has gazetted a Draft Code of Conduct for public comment.

/News
The simple life of Ceres' mountian dwellers
 

WATCH: This guy flew a drone through NYE fireworks

Incredible drone footage showing the almost magical New Year’s Eve fireworks exploding above the Peruvian city of Lima.

 
 

You won't want to miss...

WATCH: Man takes off on deck chair connected to 90 balloons
Top 10 global football transfers
New couples should only see each other twice a week
Why are you attracted to women who look like your mother?
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 15:23 PM
Road name: Victoria Road

Cape Town 08:07 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday December 30 2017-12-30 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 