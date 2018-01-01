Several tourists stranded on Table Mountain

People waiting in a queue to be taken down Table Mountain. (Michael Wilcox, Supplied)

Cape Town – Several tourists have been left stranded on Table Mountain following a climbing incident involving three people, Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) said on Monday evening.



WSAR spokesperson Johann Marais said the Table Mountain Cable Car is being used in the rescue operation of two climbers dangling from ropes on Arrow Final of the mountain.

"A third person also on a controlled rope is administering CPR to one of the persons," Marais said.

"With the cable car being used as a rescue vehicle, people cannot take the cable car down."



The men are dangling from ropes below the upper cable station at least 150 metres down.

"In order to gain access to the injured climbers, rescuers are making use of the cable cars from which a rope system has been rigged to lower medical and rescue person.



"This has subsequently left numerous tourists stranded at the Upper Cable Station for several hours, said Marais.

20 officials have been deployed to scene for the rescue operation.

The WSAR has appealed to the public to be patient and to allow rescue teams to conduct the rescue in a safe and controlled manner.

Climber stuck on Arrow Final, Table Mountain. (Image: Skymed via D Tromp)

People waiting in a queue to be taken down Table Mountain. (Image: Michael Wilcox, Supplied)