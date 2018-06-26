BREAKING: Sibanye Driefontein mine hit by another death

What To Read Next

The entrance to the Sibanye-Stillwater mine. (Iavan Pijoos/News24)

Sibanye-Stillwater has confirmed that another miner has died at its Driefontein operations near Carltonville.

"One of our employees entered a gully and they were busy with the night shift cleaning, so basically he was hit by a scraper. He was fatally injured," spokesperson James Wellsted said on Tuesday morning.

Wellsted said the death was still under investigation.

The death toll at Sibanye-Stillwater’s operations this year alone stands at over 20, close to half of the fatalities in the entire mining industry.

