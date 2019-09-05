BREAKING | Teacher among 3 people arrested for Amy'Leigh kidnapping

One of the three people arrested for the kidnapping of six-year-old Grade R pupil Amy'Leigh de Jager is a teacher at her school, Laerskool Kollegepark, in Vanderbijlpark.

This was confirmed by Amy'Leigh's father, Wynand de Jager, as well as a second trusted source close to the investigation.

"I can confirm that one of the suspects is indeed [a teacher at the school]," De Jager told News24 on Thursday.

"She is known to me and my family," De Jager said. "I wish to make it clear that my family had no hand in this."

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo, one man and two women, aged 27 to 50, were arrested just before midnight on Wednesday.

A picture of one of the teachers, that was still visible on the school's website on Thursday morning, has since been removed.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona could not confirm whether a teacher at the school had been arrested, saying he was still making inquiries.

Four men snatched Amy'Leigh from her mother's car at the school and drove off in a white Toyota Fortuner, News24 previously reported.

Her kidnappers dropped her off between 02:00 and 02:30 on Tuesday in a street close to The Shakespeare Inn hotel in Vanderbijlpark.

A man and a woman took her to the Vanderbijlpark police station where she was reunited with her parents.

This is a developing story.