Following three days of tough questioning, the panel of interviewers looking for a new National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has chosen their five candidates to fill the post.

News24 has learnt that the following five names will be submitted to President Cyril Ramaphosa to decide on who will be the next NPA boss:

Adv Andrea Johnson

Adv Shamila Batohi

Adv Simphiwe Mlotshwa

Adv Rodney De Kock

Adv Siyabulela Mapoma

Interviews took place at the Union Buildings from Wednesday, with 11 candidates being canvassed by a panel headed by Energy Minister Jeff Radebe.

READ: The qualities we want in the new NPA boss

Following the last interview on Friday, Radebe explained the process that went behind shortlisting the 11 candidates that were interviewed.

"We sat down for many hours evaluating 45 names and we came up with 12 that we believed could come to the final interview," he said.

"We are looking for a capable person who will be able to ensure that he or she can fearlessly defend the Constitution so that when they take decisions to prosecute it is without favour and without prejudice.

"We will come up with a candidate that many South Africans will be proud of," he said.

ALSO READ: Who will be the new NPA boss? Here are our top picks for NDPP



President Cyril Ramaphosa was given 90 days from August 13 to appoint a new NDPP following then NDPP Shaun Abrahams' exit.

The Constitutional Court declared Abrahams' appointment unconstitutional.



KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter