 

BREAKING: Third body found in Pretoria cave

2018-05-23 15:17

Alex Mitchley

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

SA police. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A third body has been discovered in a cave near Vlakplaas, west of Pretoria, police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe told News24 that a third body was discovered after the bodies of two men were found on Tuesday.

"The owner of the property where the cave is located, alerted police officers on Monday afternoon. This led to an operation to extricate them," said Selepe.

Selepe said recovery operations were still underway and that police were still combing the scene for evidence.

Anyone who may have information that could assist with the identification of the men, or help establish what led to their death, can contact the police on 08600 10111 or report to their nearest police station.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    pretoria  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Olievenhoutbosch residents to be evicted from RDP houses by end of June, court rules

29 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police fire rubber bullets at angry Parkwood land protesters
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, May 22 2018-05-22 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 