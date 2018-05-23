BREAKING: Third body found in Pretoria cave

A third body has been discovered in a cave near Vlakplaas, west of Pretoria, police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe told News24 that a third body was discovered after the bodies of two men were found on Tuesday.

"The owner of the property where the cave is located, alerted police officers on Monday afternoon. This led to an operation to extricate them," said Selepe.

Selepe said recovery operations were still underway and that police were still combing the scene for evidence.

Anyone who may have information that could assist with the identification of the men, or help establish what led to their death, can contact the police on 08600 10111 or report to their nearest police station.

