BREAKING: Third suspect in Mihalik murder hands himself over to police

A third suspect is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday in connection with the apparent hit on lawyer Pete Mihalik, it has emerged.

The man, 35, handed himself over to police on Wednesday, Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut confirmed.

He will join two men who were arrested after Mihalik was shot dead as he and his children drove up to the Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard school in Green Point in his Mercedes-Benz last Tuesday morning.

His daughter was not injured, but his young son sustained a gunshot wound to the jaw.



Sizwe Sinzokohle Biyela, 26, and Nkosinathi Khumalo, 31, have been charged with the "premeditated" murder. They have also been charged with attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.



There is still speculation over the motive for the killing.

On Sunday, a source close to Mihalik told News24 that those who had conspired to kill him had "left too many loose ends".



"They thought they [would] get away with it again, but this time they left too many loose ends. This thing is just insanely dangerous, as these people don't care who they hurt in the process to get what they want. That is why none of us are saying anything publicly," the well placed source, who has knowledge of Cape Town's underworld, said on Sunday.



The source went on to confirm a Sunday Times report that a R1m hit was put out on Mihalik from jail.



"It is all true."



The newspaper reported that two crime figures arranged with a Gugulethu tavern owner who was serving time in jail for armed robbery to have the lawyer killed. The tavern owner then allegedly contacted a Khayelitsha taxi boss who hired the hitmen.

Netwerk24 reported on Monday that police were still looking for the taxi boss after he apparently fled to Johannesburg.