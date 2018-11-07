 

BREAKING: Third suspect in Mihalik murder hands himself over to police

2018-11-07 17:10

Jenna Etheridge

Pete Mihalik (File, Son)

Pete Mihalik (File, Son)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A third suspect is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday in connection with the apparent hit on lawyer Pete Mihalik, it has emerged.

The man, 35, handed himself over to police on Wednesday, Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut confirmed.

He will join two men who were arrested after Mihalik was shot dead as he and his children drove up to the Reddam House Atlantic Seaboard school in Green Point in his Mercedes-Benz last Tuesday morning.

His daughter was not injured, but his young son sustained a gunshot wound to the jaw.

Sizwe Sinzokohle Biyela, 26, and Nkosinathi Khumalo, 31, have been charged with the "premeditated" murder. They have also been charged with attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and possession of ammunition.

There is still speculation over the motive for the killing.

ALSO READ: Modack - I will help convict Mihalik's killers

On Sunday, a source close to Mihalik told News24 that those who had conspired to kill him had "left too many loose ends".

"They thought they [would] get away with it again, but this time they left too many loose ends. This thing is just insanely dangerous, as these people don't care who they hurt in the process to get what they want. That is why none of us are saying anything publicly," the well placed source, who has knowledge of Cape Town's underworld, said on Sunday.

The source went on to confirm a Sunday Times report that a R1m hit was put out on Mihalik from jail.

"It is all true."

The newspaper reported that two crime figures arranged with a Gugulethu tavern owner who was serving time in jail for armed robbery to have the lawyer killed. The tavern owner then allegedly contacted a Khayelitsha taxi boss who hired the hitmen.

Netwerk24 reported on Monday that police were still looking for the taxi boss after he apparently fled to Johannesburg.

Read more on:    cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

VBS looting 'racketeering of its worst' kind, Hawks interviewed 65 witnesses

2018-11-07 17:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Debonairs Pizza shop threatened with closure over working conditions
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, November 6 2018-11-06 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 