 

BREAKING | Warrant of arrest issued for Julius Malema for failure to appear in court

2020-02-24 10:23
EFF leader Julius Malema. (Chanté Schatz, News24)

EFF leader Julius Malema. (Chanté Schatz, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A warrant of arrest has been issued for EFF leader Julius Malema for failing to appear in court on five charges related to him allegedly discharging a firearm at an Eastern Cape rally in 2018.

Malema and co-accused Adrian Snyman faced the charges for allegedly discharging a rifle during the EFF's fifth-anniversary celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane in 2018.

The East London Magistrate's Court issued the arrest warrant after Malema failed to appear on Monday, SABC News and JoziFM reported. The State was meant to hand over video evidence to the defence on Monday.

Malema responded to the news on Twitter by posting a cryptic tweet.

This is a developing story. 

Read more on:    eff  |  julius malema
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Randall Williams an excellent candidate for Tshwane mayor - DA

2020-02-24 09:33

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'We are not protected as you are Mr President - our children are doing the dying’
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Pinelands 10:46 AM
Road name: N2 Inbound

Inbound
Claremont 09:38 AM
Road name: Stanhope Road

More traffic reports
Sunday's Daily Lotto results 2020-02-23 21:16 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 