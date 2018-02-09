Zuma, Ramaphosa to 'conclude' talks in 48 hours – sources

Cape Town - President Jacob Zuma and ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will "conclude" their discussion on Zuma’s exit as head of state within the next 48 hours, after which the outcome will be announced to the nation, News24 has reliably been told.

Reliable ANC sources earlier confirmed that the negotiations with Zuma concerned "cosmetic" issues like the payment of his legal fees after leaving office and security for him and his family.

Zuma expects to be subpoenaed to testify before the Zondo Commission into state capture and may very well face criminal charges relating to the arms deal corruption and Schabir Shaik soon.

The top six leadership of the ANC is scheduled to meet on Saturday, during which Ramaphosa will inform them of the outcome of his discussions with Zuma.

It is widely expected that Zuma will resign this weekend or early next week, after increasing pressure from ANC leadership structures following Ramaphosa’s victory at the party’s elective conference in December.

Zuma initially refused to resign on Sunday night after being asked to step down by the top six officials. Zuma allegedly told them he wasn’t "convinced" of their reasons for him to step down. During a heated discussion, treasurer general Paul Mashatile reportedly told Zuma he was "the face of corruption".

On Monday, the national working committee (NWC) confirmed that Zuma should go and mandated Ramaphosa to call an emergency meeting of the national executive committee (NEC) on Wednesday in Cape Town. The NEC meeting was cancelled after Zuma asked Ramaphosa to meet and the two began a process of "negotiated transition".

As a result, the State of the Nation Address was postponed until the finalisation of Zuma’s departure.

Ramaphosa refused to discuss the possibility of immunity from prosecution with Zuma and according to inside source, a demand of retaining certain Cabinet ministers was also not part of the talks.