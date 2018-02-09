 

Zuma, Ramaphosa to 'conclude' talks in 48 hours – sources

2018-02-09 17:30

Adriaan Basson

President Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa. (Themba Makofane)

President Jacob Zuma and Cyril Ramaphosa. (Themba Makofane)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cape Town - President Jacob Zuma and ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will "conclude" their discussion on Zuma’s exit as head of state within the next 48 hours, after which the outcome will be announced to the nation, News24 has reliably been told.

Reliable ANC sources earlier confirmed that the negotiations with Zuma concerned "cosmetic" issues like the payment of his legal fees after leaving office and security for him and his family.

Zuma expects to be subpoenaed to testify before the Zondo Commission into state capture and may very well face criminal charges relating to the arms deal corruption and Schabir Shaik soon.

The top six leadership of the ANC is scheduled to meet on Saturday, during which Ramaphosa will inform them of the outcome of his discussions with Zuma.

It is widely expected that Zuma will resign this weekend or early next week, after increasing pressure from ANC leadership structures following Ramaphosa’s victory at the party’s elective conference in December.

Zuma initially refused to resign on Sunday night after being asked to step down by the top six officials. Zuma allegedly told them he wasn’t "convinced" of their reasons for him to step down. During a heated discussion, treasurer general Paul Mashatile reportedly told Zuma he was "the face of corruption".

On Monday, the national working committee (NWC) confirmed that Zuma should go and mandated Ramaphosa to call an emergency meeting of the national executive committee (NEC) on Wednesday in Cape Town. The NEC meeting was cancelled after Zuma asked Ramaphosa to meet and the two began a process of "negotiated transition".

As a result, the State of the Nation Address was postponed until the finalisation of Zuma’s departure.

Ramaphosa refused to discuss the possibility of immunity from prosecution with Zuma and according to inside source, a demand of retaining certain Cabinet ministers was also not part of the talks. 

Read more on:    anc  |  jacob zuma  |  cyril ramaphosa

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mkhwebane's Vrede report a 'mind boggling whitewash' - DA

2018-02-09 17:24

Inside News24

 
/News
WRAP: A Zexit week
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, February 9 2018-02-09 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 