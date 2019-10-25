 

Bring Guptas back to SA to face might of the law, activists urge on Diwali eve

2019-10-25 21:10

Jenni Evans

Ahmed Kathrada Foundation protest outside the Guptas' former residential compound in Saxonworld, Johannesburg. (Ahmed Kathrada Foundation/Twitter)

A modest protest was held outside the Guptas' home in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, on Friday to call for the return of the famous family to face the music. 

Organised by the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, the small group stood outside the gates of the estate with an assortment of posters, with Jacaranda petals underfoot.

"We are calling on the family to be brought back and [to] be held accountable," said their Twitter account. 

The Guptas left South Africa in haste when the heat was turned up over allegations that they were getting a large cut of major state contracts because of their proximity to key government officials. 

"Remember how the Guptas would invite politicians over to their Saxonwold mansion for Diwali celebrations?" read the invitation to the protests.   

"On the eve of this Diwali, we are calling for them to be brought to book!"

Former president Jacob Zuma's name was repeatedly linked to these claims, and his son Duduzane was in business with the family.

After the grandeur of sponsoring live broadcasts of prominent people discussing topics of the day over breakfast, and owning a television station, a newspaper and a coal mine that supplied Eskom, among other ventures, the Guptas hurriedly packed up when the tables were turned on them.

Some startling revelations have been made about them at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture, many of which were preceded by shattering public statements such as the one by former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas who said he was offered a substantial amount of cash by them to accept the position of finance minister.

They also famously had a private jet land at the Waterkloof Air Force Base containing guests for a family wedding at Sun City.

