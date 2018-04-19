 

'Bring it on bloody racists... I'm born ready!' - Malema on AfriForum's decision to privately prosecute him

2018-04-19 11:13
Julius Malema, leader of the EFF, has told lobby group AfriForum to "bring it on". (Picture: Gallo Images)

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema has told lobby group AfriForum to "bring it on", after it announced that it would privately prosecute him.

"Bring it on bloody racists, you don't scare me at all. I'm born ready! No white man will decide my destiny, the poor masses of our people will..." Malema tweeted. 

AfriForum, led by its private prosecution head, the so-called "pit bull" himself, advocate Gerrie Nel, announced on Thursday that it would pursue charges of fraud and corruption against the firebrand politician. 

AfriForum to privately prosecute Julius Malema

Malema initially faced those charges in relation to a R52m contract awarded to On-Point Engineering.

The State previously alleged that Malema substantially benefited from the tender payment to On-Point, using it to buy a farm and a Mercedes-Benz.

It said Malema's Ratanang Family Trust was an indirect shareholder in On-Point.

The case was struck off the roll in 2015, after one of his co-accused fell ill and the case dragged on. 

Nel said on Thursday that the case subsequently remained closed and AfriForum would apply to the National Prosecuting Authority for a certificate to privately prosecute Malema. 

AfriForum to announce private prosecution of 'well-known leader of a political party'

Lotto results for Wednesday, April 18 2018-04-18 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
