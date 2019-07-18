 

'Bring it on! Let’s meet on the streets' - Malema challenges SACP, civil society groups

2019-07-18 19:27

Sesona Ngqakamba

Julius Malema (File, Daily Sun)

EFF leader Julius Malema has dared the SACP and other civil society organisations, which are threatening to protest against the Public Protector, to meet the party on the streets. 

Malema was addressing the media in Cape Town on Thursday evening in response to plans by the SACP, Ahmed Kathrada Foundation, Amnesty International, Corruption Watch, Section 27, Helen Suzman Foundation and Freedom Under Law to take to the streets in support of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. 

During a media briefing held at the Constitutional Court earlier on Thursday, the organisations announced they would be embarking on a protest on Sunday, saying they would be confronting the fightback against state capture to defend democracy. 

READ: 'We stand with you, comrade' - SACP to Gordhan after EFF fracas

The protest is scheduled to take place outside Johannesburg's city hall.

'If you want a fight, you will get it'

Malema said his party was not moved nor shaken by the organisations' plans, adding it had noted the threats against it and would not be deterred. 

"We want all of them combined. Bring it on. Let's go to the streets. If you want a fight, you will get it," Malema charged. He said the organisations should meet the EFF on the streets outside the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Tuesday. 

Malema maintained the EFF held no grudges against Gordhan but was merely acting against him because of the Public Protector's findings against him.

He added it was surprising that people were being mobilised to undermine a chapter nine institution in the name of "hands off democracy".

EFF has nothing against Gordhan

"Pravin can't be democracy. Democracy is [a] chapter nine institution and not an individual, and therefore the call to say hands off democracy in reference to an individual is not going to happen," Malema said.

He maintained Busisiwe Mkhwebane's office needed to be respected and protected, adding if remedial actions handed out by it were not to adhered to, then it might as well be shut down. 

"It is not the first time that the Public Protector has called for action against a minister. All of a sudden, [Cyril Ramaphosa] has got amnesia. His predecessors acted on the remedial actions of the Public Protector." 

Malema said the EFF had nothing against Gordhan and supported him before, but no Public Protector reports had been pinned on him then.

ALSO READ: EFF thrown out of Gordhan budget vote address after tense standoff

"Every time we go after constitutional delinquents, we are told we have personal problems with them. Tomorrow, we may go after the president, look at the type of respect we have for [him].

"But if the public report comes and the president is found wanting, he will receive the same treatment Pravin receives and the same treatment Zuma received," said Malema. 

