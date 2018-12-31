Bring me my recording contract: Jacob Zuma to make struggle song album

Former
president Jacob Zuma is set to record a full-length album of struggle songs, a
senior eThekwini official said on Monday.
Parks, Recreation and Culture
head Thembinkosi Ngcobo told News24 that the idea was conceptualised two to
three years ago in Durban.
"We were looking at artists
and trying to revive these types of songs. It was very difficult. We tried to
find any archived material that had video clips or any voice clips. But we
could not find anything in the museums."
This was when the department
noticed that Zuma was in the habit of singing many of these unrecorded songs,
Ngcobo said.
"He has the talent and
understands the history and emotion behind the music. He was singing the songs
in the 80s and 90s and even before. Most of the young people in the ANC do not
even know them."
He said that many who stood
against Zuma's policies still "agreed the man is talented".
Zuma's
response
Ngcobo said that, in recent
months, he had been trying to have a sit-down with Zuma. They had managed to
get time on Saturday and arrived at his home in Nkandla.
"We gave him the background
of what we wanted to do. He then started talking about other things. But before
we left, he said he was happy to be part of the project."
Ngcobo said that they were
willing to record him live, either on April 10 or 11, during the Articulate
Africa project. The project celebrates the expression of culture and ideas.
Ngcobo said he did not realise
how massive recording Zuma would be.
"When we left his house and
people started engaging on it, that is when I realised the gravity of the
matter. We will work around his logistics to rehearse with the choir."
What about
the Zuma detractors?
When asked about Zuma’s
detractors, Ngcobo said the recording had nothing to do with him as a person.
He said that SA politics was going through a transition, where people were
acknowledged for the work they do.
He said that, ultimately, it was
about preservation.
"This project will force
people to think and turn ideas around. No matter how much you dislike someone,
you have to acknowledge the work they can do."