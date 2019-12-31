 

Brothers in court after siblings killed day after Christmas

2019-12-31 18:42

Ntwaagae Seleka

Magistrate's Court. (News24)

Magistrate's Court. (News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two brothers are expected to return to court in the new year on charges that stem from the assault and murder of two siblings last week.

Mpho Abram Moraswi, 41, and his younger brother, Lehutse Matsimele Moraswi, 33, appeared in the Lebowakgomo Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on Monday.

Mpho has been charged with assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and Lehutse has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

READ: Law enforcement officer dies in accidental shooting incident in Hermanus

Brothers Jacky Tema, 26, and Ruben Tema , 46, were shot and killed in Ashite village, Ga-Mphahlele, on December 26.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said before the Tema brothers were killed, the accused allegedly severely assaulted their father.

Mojapelo said Mpho was granted R1 000 bail.

"His brother appeared on charges of two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. He was not granted bail. Both men will again appear in the same court on January 3, 2020."

Read more on:    polokwane  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Wanted man arrested in KZN for rape and murder, allegedly found in possession of stolen vehicle and gun

2019-12-31 18:39

Inside News24

 
Most Read
News In Your Area
Top Lifestyle
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Bogus cops hijack truck near Potchefstroom
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Dunoon 06:21 AM
Road name: N7

Cape Town 07:40 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One winner on Monday 2019-12-30 21:20 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 