Brothers in court after siblings killed day after Christmas

Two brothers are expected to return to court in the new year on charges that stem from the assault and murder of two siblings last week.



Mpho Abram Moraswi, 41, and his younger brother, Lehutse Matsimele Moraswi, 33, appeared in the Lebowakgomo Magistrate's Court in Limpopo on Monday.

Mpho has been charged with assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm and Lehutse has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

Brothers Jacky Tema, 26, and Ruben Tema , 46, were shot and killed in Ashite village, Ga-Mphahlele, on December 26.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said before the Tema brothers were killed, the accused allegedly severely assaulted their father.



Mojapelo said Mpho was granted R1 000 bail.

"His brother appeared on charges of two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder. He was not granted bail. Both men will again appear in the same court on January 3, 2020."