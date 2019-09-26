Bryanston High sports coach: Delays in sexual assault case reigniting 'trauma' for victims - WMACA

Victims of a former Bryanston High School sports coach, who was dismissed after a disciplinary panel found him guilty of sexual harassment and financial mismanagement, are traumatised by delays in his criminal case.

This is according to non-profit organisation, Women and Men Against Child Abuse (WMACA).

The organisation's spokesperson, Luke Lamprecht, was speaking on Thursday after the former coach, who cannot be named until he has pleaded, appeared in the Alexandra Magistrates' Court.

The case was postponed to October, because the State is waiting for a decision from the Director of Public Prosecutions on review representations that the accused had made.

Lamprecht said the challenge was that the delays caused trauma for the complainants who are expected to write their matric examinations soon.

'Trauma alive and ongoing'

"They are writing exams and are now waiting on what is going to happen with the case. What [the delay] does [is] keep the trauma alive and ongoing. It reiterates the trauma because there is no way to get closure on it and people become very [discouraged]. It's heartbreaking," he said.

The accused was dismissed from the school on March 1, after a disciplinary panel found him guilty.

He was arrested in January, after a 17-year-old pupil at the school and her mother opened a case against him.

It is understood that at least three other female pupils from the school also came forward with allegations, News24 previously reported.

The accused is expected to return to court on October 10.