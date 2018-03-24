 

Buchan gives his shirt, boots and stetson to gangsters at prayer meeting

2018-03-24 17:27

Jenni Evans

Evangelist Angus Buchan at his "It's Time" mass prayer meeting in Mitchell's Plain, Cape Town. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Evangelist Angus Buchan at his "It's Time" mass prayer meeting in Mitchell's Plain, Cape Town. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Standing in a T-shirt, jeans, and socks after giving his boots, Bible, jacket and shirt to a group of gangsters who had stepped forward, evangelist Angus Buchan had the thousands of people who had trekked to his prayer meeting in Mitchell's Plain on Saturday crying, praying and shouting loudly "Praise Jesus".

"Gang leaders are leaders, they are just going the wrong way," shouted Buchan.

"I pray that God will start to use your gift," he said, as the group who had come out of the crowd was applauded by the people attending Buchan's "It's Time" event in Cape Town.

'A hug, a private word and an instruction'

He went down the row of people who identified themselves as gangsters and took off items of clothing, giving them his clothes with a hug, a private word and an instruction to remember the day. 

He gave his trademark stetson, and dusty cowboy boots away too, and then in a huddle, prayed for them.

Evangelist Angus Buchan praying with men - some are wearing Buchan's clothes - who identified themselves as gangsters. (Jenni Evans, News24)

He had promised rain, and instead of the downpour he had hoped for, drizzle fell over the Swartklip Sports Field. He and his followers in parched Cape Town were overjoyed, swaying with the umbrellas they had brought along.

READ: Excitement as light drizzle falls over Buchan prayer meeting

Those in the front row reserved for dignitaries included Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, Cape Town Mayor Patrica De Lille and Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi, and United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa. They sang along, with hands held high, to the religious rock songs played by a band.

UDM leader Bantu Holomisa, IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Cape Town Mayor Patrica De Lille, and Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng. (Jenni Evans, News24)

During the five minutes for spoken prayer, a Metro Police officer on duty prayed loudly for protection for the suburbs of Cape Town that he patrols, naming them as people walked up to him to join him, putting their hands on his shoulders.

"Manenberg, Elsie's River, Please God, protect them," he shouted, continuing to list suburbs, while others prayed for personal matters, or healing for South Africa.

Buchan rose to fame through his "Mighty Men" gathering and the film that his life his based on - Faith Like Potatoes - and has been credited by followers for turning people's lives around for the better.

Praying for addicts, alcoholics and sex workers

He asked those present to pray for addicts, alcoholics, sex workers, the "fatherless generation" and other people who were suffering.

He preached repentance and made everybody turn to the person next to them to say "I love you" - an instruction that was widely obeyed.


The craggy-faced preacher said South Africa's problems were not just caused by the government, but also by the people living in the country.

"This is the best day of your life. This is your opportunity to start again," said Buchan.

He said he had arrived in a "borrowed" helicopter, and it was not immediately clear whether it was the SA Police Service chopper that took in the dune dust shortly after he left the stage.


