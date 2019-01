A massive bull caused havoc in Nelspruit when it was discovered roaming around the West Acres suburb in Nelspruit on Thursday night.

According to Lize Pienaar, chairperson of the Lowveld SPCA, they were called out to the scene at around 20:00. With the assistance of J&M Security, they managed to drive the animal a few kilometres back onto Kaapsehoop Road, where cattle graze along the road in the day.

Early on Friday morning, Pienaar received yet another call informing her the bull was back and was in Geelhoutlaan, close to Nelspruit Primary School.

"We were afraid the animal might make a run for it and cross the busy R40 road from Barberton to Nelspruit," said Pienaar.

The police, hi-tech security, divergent ops and even Van Wettens towing service pitched up to assist.

"We managed to get the animal cornered and tried to get it on our trailer so it can be removed to our animal pound. The animal however, became very nervous and aggressive. Even the MTPA (Mpumalanga Tourism and Parks Agency) was approached to dart the animal.

"They however, said it would be dangerous to dart the animal as it could die.

"This is when we decided to once again try and get it back onto Kaapsehoop Road," said Pienaar.

They got the bull to walk in the middle of the road, followed by a convoy of cars, to ensure that it didn't turn around and rush back into the town. A few kilometres outside of town, the owner of the animals eventually pitched up.

"I reprimanded him for not looking after his animals and after giving him a fine, we left."

"We have seen [a lot of] strange situations in our company, but never in the past did we have to escort a bull for kilometres at a snail's pace," said Vernon Lancaster, general manager at High-Tech.