Bullied Kempton Park pupil attempted suicide after video of assault went viral - report

2019-10-24 10:02
The Hoërskool Kempton Park pupil who was brutally attacked in one of the school's bathrooms has attempted to commit suicide since a video of the incident went viral, The Star reported.

In the video, a burly boy could be seen punching the smaller boy's head, kicking him in the ribs and wrapping him in a stranglehold before picking him up and throwing him to the floor. Other pupils looked on as the boy was assaulted, News24 previously reported.

The video has been shared widely on social media since the incident took place at the Ekurhuleni school last Wednesday.

The victim's mother told The Star that her son, who was "humiliated and embarrassed by the incident", attempted to take his own life on Tuesday night.

The boy was reportedly called into the bathroom and attacked because of a dispute about a girl.

According to the newspaper, the boy sustained injuries to his back and had several bruises. He was reportedly receiving physiotherapy treatment.

Scared to return to school

The boy's mother told The Star that he was also receiving therapy because he cannot study and is scared to return to the school.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school on Tuesday where he met with the school's management and governing body. He said he believed the school had managed the situation well.

"The school reported it to the district and they're instituting a disciplinary hearing that will take place [on Wednesday] evening. The parents of the victim have opened a case with the police."

The school's principal, Francois de Kock, said the school condemned the attack.

"We are a school that believes in morals and high standards. Every learner should feel safe when they attend our school. Parents should have peace of mind when they send their children here.

"[What happened] is very bad. The school will address this matter and strive to be better and stronger."

Lesufi said the two Grade 9 pupils would be allowed to write exams, but would be kept separate.

 - Compiled by Riaan Grobler

