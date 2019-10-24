Burned body found two months ago confirmed to be that of missing girl, 7

A burnt body discovered two months ago, have been confirmed to be that of Khothatso Molefe, 7. (Missing Persons SA via Twitter)

North West police have confirmed that the charred remains discovered two months ago are that of seven-year-old Kgothatso Molefe.

She disappeared on July 24.

According to provincial police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh, Kgothatso was last seen alive at Rampa Primary School in Tlhabane, Rustenburg. She was a pupil at the school.

Myburgh confirmed that the remains - which were found by a passer-by on August 2 in Lefagaratlha, Rustenburg - belonged to Kgothatso.

As part of the investigation, DNA samples were collected and sent for forensic analysis.

The results came back confirming that they belonged to her.

Myburgh said they are now investigating a murder case.

Anyone with information that can assist the police with their investigation is required to contact the nearest police station.



