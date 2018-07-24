Burning tyres block major highway in KZN

What To Read Next

Protesters in Durban used burning tyres to block the N2 highway near the NPC Cement factory on Tuesday, causing early morning traffic to come to a standstill.





Shared tweets warned motorists to "stay away" and make use of alternative routes.

Later tweets reported that the road had been cleared.

According to South Coast Sun, the protest action caused major traffic backlogs between Amanzimtoti and Prospecton, near Joyner Road.

It is unclear who the protesters are or what they are protesting about.

More to follow.



