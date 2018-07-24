 

Burning tyres block major highway in KZN

2018-07-24 09:44

Kaveel Singh

Protesters in Durban used burning tyres to block the N2 highway near the NPC Cement factory on Tuesday, causing early morning traffic to come to a standstill.

According to community members on the ground, a well-coordinated group stopped traffic around 07:30. Traffic was backed up for at least 10km.

Shared tweets warned motorists to "stay away" and make use of alternative routes. 

Later tweets reported that the road had been cleared.

According to South Coast Sun, the protest action caused major traffic backlogs between Amanzimtoti and Prospecton, near Joyner Road.

It is unclear who the protesters are or what they are protesting about.

More to follow.


Read more on:    durban  |  protests

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

'We can never vote while breathing human waste every day'

2018-07-24 08:34

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Body of 5-year-old killed in Belville fire carried away from apartment building
 

Tragedy for World's Ugliest Dog winner 2018

Zsa Zsa dies two weeks after winning World’s Ugliest Dog Title

 

Paws

Hilarious doggo Snapchats that have us in stitches
How your dog can tell what you’re feeling
Share your 67 minutes with animals in need this Mandela Day
Kevin Anderson’s dog is winning at Instagram!
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 09:52 AM
Road name: M5 Northbound

Northbound
Cape Town 09:51 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, July 21 2018-07-21 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 