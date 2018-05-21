 

Burning tyres put Cape Town traffic officials on high alert for protest flare-up

2018-05-21 08:17

Duncan Alfreds

Traffic officer vehicle. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Law enforcement officials in Cape Town are on high alert as they anticipate protests in the volatile areas of Vrygrond and Parkwood.

Police and traffic officials blocked access to the M5 highway from Vrygrond, and were also in attendance at the intersection of the M5 and Hyde Road, near Parkwood.

"Since early this morning they've been burning tyres in the Vrygrond area, there're a couple of roads closed because of the protest action," provincial traffic chief Kenny Africa told News24.

He said that Prince George Drive, the M5 southbound, as well as Military Road was closed to traffic with boots on the ground.

"We've closed the access road into Vrygrond because that's where the problems are, and we've got high visible policing in the area."

Rent office torched

Protests have not flared up, but officials are taking no chances as the area remains tense, following sporadic clashes and violent protest action.

According to the City of Cape Town, a City housing rent office was set alight on Monday morning.

On Sunday, the M5 was closed to traffic as people erected burning barricades in Parkwood.

"There's currently tyres burning, no protests at the moment in [the] Military Road area, but we've got a deployment in that area since early this morning," City of Cape Town director for Traffic and Law Enforcement Robbie Roberts told News24.

He said that officials are anticipating protest action, but were prepared.

"There are only the tyres burning now and we are ready for any protests."

Google Maps data showed heavy traffic on Military Road, as well as slow-moving traffic on the M5 northbound near Parkwood.

There is marginally better traffic flow on the M3 northbound into Cape Town.

