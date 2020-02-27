 

Burst pipeline to leave parts of Pretoria without water for up to a week

2020-02-27 22:32
(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A major pipeline that burst in Salvokop, Pretoria, on Thursday afternoon has interrupted water supply to several areas in and around the CBD, the City of Tshwane said.

"City management rushed to the site after it was alerted by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa that a water pipe had burst," said spokesperson Lindela Mashigo, adding thousands of kilolitres of usable and drinkable water had been lost.

To repair the pipe, the City will shut down the affected reservoir at 22:00 on Thursday.

The following areas will be affected - Sunnyside, Salvokop, Arcadia, Clydesdale and areas south of the CBD.

Health facilities, old age homes, national and provincial government departments as well as tertiary institutions, schools, embassies and hotels will also be affected.

Around 100 water tankers have been lined up and will be deployed at strategic points, in consultation with ward councillors, to supply water to consumers.

"In view of the fact that this is a major bulk line, repair work will be intense, resulting in estimated water restoration of between four and seven days," said Mashigo.

"The City is mindful and concerned about the recurrence of the burst pipe which left residents and the business community in distress. It remains committed to resolving this looming water outage with promptness. Consumers are urged to use water sparingly."

- Compiled by Jenna Etheridge

Read more on:    pretoria  |  water
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Train crisis is not a surprise, shocker - Mbalula, as rail service restored in the Western Cape

35 minutes ago

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Zondo commission to hear law enforcement-related testimony
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Brackenfell 20:11 PM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
Cape Town 15:31 PM
Road name: Metro Rail

More traffic reports
Two players win Daily Lotto jackpot 2020-02-27 21:39 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 