Bus driver shot and wounded in KZN

A second bus driver has been shot in as many weeks in KZN. (Lucky Nxumalo, Daily Sun, file)

A week after a bus driver was shot and killed in Redcliffe, KwaZulu-Natal, another one was shot and wounded on Sunday evening near Richmond.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) confirmed on Monday that one of its Autopax drivers had been injured in a shooting incident.

According to the police, an unknown man jumped out of his vehicle, opened fire and wounded the 58-year-old driver on the R56 near the Eston turn-off.

"The bus driver sustained four gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to hospital for medical attention," said spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

A case of attempted murder was opened at the Richmond police station.

Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani said its protection services would continue to escort Autopax buses following the latest incident.

Zenani urged anyone with information to call the police.

Last Tuesday, a man posing as a passenger fired three shots at a bus driver in Redcliffe, KwaZulu-Natal, killing him instantly, News24 reported.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the 31-year-old driver had been driving on Buffelsdraai Road when an unknown man shot him.

The gunman fled in a getaway car.

Earlier this year, an Autopax bus driver was killed and another wounded when the buses they were driving were shot at.