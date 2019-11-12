 

Bus driver shot dead by gunman posing as passenger

2019-11-12 18:41

Tammy Petersen

A bus driver was killed on Buffelsdraai Road by a man posing as a passenger. (Supplied)

A bus driver was killed on Buffelsdraai Road by a man posing as a passenger. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A man posing as a passenger fired three shots at a bus driver in Redcliffe, KwaZulu-Natal, on Tuesday, killing him instantly.

Provincial police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the 31-year-old driver had been driving on Buffelsdraai Road when an unknown man shot him.

The gunman fled in a getaway car.

Gwala said the motive for the shooting had not yet been established.

Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram said the private security company responded to the scene just after 07:00 where its officers found the man slumped in the driver's seat with three gunshot wounds to his head.

According to witnesses on the bus, a passenger entered the vehicle, drew a handgun and shot the driver in the head, Balram said.

"The suspect had been picked up as a passenger a short distance from the scene.

"Witnesses informed reaction officers that the bus was in motion when the driver was attacked. The vehicle then rolled back for a short distance before coming to a standstill in the centre of the road."

Unconfirmed reports from a witness indicated the man had fled on foot and was picked up by a white VW Polo, Balram said.

Three spent 9mm cartridges were found inside the bus.

Attempts to reach the bus company were unsuccessful.

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Guy Fawkes attack: Joyful moment as boy, 13, speaks after coming out of coma in hospital

2019-11-12 18:21

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | ICYMI: The Cape Town Springbok trophy tour... done in 60 seconds
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Delft 19:31 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
Parow 17:26 PM
Road name: Mike Pienaar Boulevard Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner in Monday's draw 2019-11-11 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 