 

Bus knocks traffic police officer, killing him

2018-12-27 19:31

Pelane Phakgadi

(iStock)

A Gauteng traffic police officer has been killed after he was knocked down by a bus during a law enforcement operation along the N1 north in Murray Hill, north of Tshwane.

The Gauteng MEC for community safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, said that she was saddened by the death "of our officer at this crucial period in the calendar year". The police were conducting a routine festive season operation on Thursday focusing on overloading and driver fitness.

"What is even more painful is the manner in which he died," said Nkosi-Malobane.

"On behalf of the provincial government I would like to send our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the fellow colleagues," said Nkosi-Malobane.

"The province has been robbed of a selfless and dedicated member, his passing is not in vain and it will not weaken the morale of fellow officers but it will instead encourage them to do even more to continue to protect and serve our communities."

READ: Minibus taxi driver allegedly knocks down, assaults metro police officer in Houghton

The MEC said that she had since issued an instruction to law enforcement officers to be tough on anyone who transgresses the rules of the road.

Gauteng has recorded 22 fatalities in 21 road accidents between Christmas Eve and Boxing Day.

The fatalities include the deaths of 13 pedestrians, a cyclist, three drivers, three passengers and two motorcyclists.

ALSO MORE: One arrested for killing of off-duty JMPD officer

"Gauteng will this festive season see high visibility of law enforcement officers in highways and places of entertainment. Road safety activation will also be intensified, including [through] roadblocks which will focus on unroadworthy vehicles to ensure that our passengers and drivers reach their respective destinations safe," said the MEC.

Nkosi-Malobane has also encouraged public transport operators to make the lives of their passengers a priority by ensuring that their vehicles are roadworthy, their drivers are fit to drive and they comply with the rules of the road.

