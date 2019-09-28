Bus set alight as Dunoon protests continue

Road closures are in place and a bus has been set alight as protests in Dunoon and Milnerton continue on Saturday morning.

City of Cape Town traffic services spokesperson Richard Coleman confirmed that a bus had been set alight in Freedom Way.

Stone throwing has led to several road closures, including Potsdam Road, between Killarney and Malibongwe Road.

Bosmansdam, Koeberg, Racecourse, Freedom and Umuramba roads, as well as Democracy, Freedom and Printers ways have also been affected.

On Friday, a truck and bus shelter were set alight during a service delivery protest in the area.

According to Coleman, the protest started just after 07:00 on Friday and areas affected included the whole of Dunoon, the N7, and Koeberg and Malibongwe roads.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said tyres were also set alight during Friday’s protest and a vehicle was stoned.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz and Cape Town Safety and Security Mayoral Committee Member JP Smith condemned the violence, injuries and damage to public and private property.

The City had 71 traffic officers and 52 vehicles in the affected areas to help with traffic management and the clearing of the roads, said Smith.

Smith added: “The unrest started earlier this week - allegedly in response to an operation by our Traffic Service, around minibus taxis. Taxi drivers and owners believe that they should not be fined or arrested for offences and that the City should engage them first in discussions about these offences," he said.

"This is a preposterous proposal. Public transport operators and owners need to realise that the law applies just as much to them as every other motorist and that they have a larger burden of responsibility than anybody else on the road. Their conduct is a disgrace."

Dunoon Taxi Association secretary Frank Qotyiwe said they felt targeted by law enforcement officials in ongoing operations and decided to suspend their routes the last two days.

They wanted the City to reissue taxi operating permits for routes that were serviced and those that were not serviced by MyCiTi buses, based on a survey which showed there was a demand for taxi services in the area.