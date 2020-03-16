 

Buses, trains in Cape Town do their part to fight the coronavirus spread

2020-03-16 17:06

Cebelihle Mthethwa

Public transport services in Cape Town have stepped up to the plate to do their bit to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared it a national disaster on Sunday.

Cape Town bus service Golden Arrow said it would issue commuters regular updates but, in the interim, assured that it would prioritise the well-being of staff and passengers.

"We will be instituting a number of additional hygiene-related measures and will be assessing the situation continuously," Golden Arrow spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said in a statement.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said that the region completed its preparedness assessment to limit or prevent the spread of the coronavirus. The assessment has been submitted to the Passenger Rail Agency of SA.

Speaking in Parliament earlier on Monday, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula said: "Random screening will be applied in all the taxi ranks and also in the trains, but equally, taxis will also be expected to undergo sanitation across the country." 

During Sunday's announcement, Ramaphosa advised South Africans to practise good hygiene and to get tested if they displayed any flu-like symptoms.

