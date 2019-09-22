Businessman confirms Maimane rents home through his company - report

Durban businessman Wessel Jacobs has spoken out following reports that DA leader Mmusi Maimane was staying in his R4m house in Cape Town.

Jacobs told the Sunday Tribune that one of his companies bought the house in October 2017 as an investment.

"Maimane is renting the property from the company at a market-related monthly rental. He (Maimane) pays the market-related rental as per his agreement with the company," he said. Jacobs refused to disclose what that amount was.

He confirmed to the publication that he and Maimane were long-term friends but denied giving any donations to the political leader.

It was reported in City Press last week that Maimane had declared the house in the suburb of Claremont in a parliamentary register, despite the home never belonging to him.

Renting

Maimane had declared that house, as well as a house in Weltevredenpark in Roodepoort, Gauteng, but the deeds office reportedly stated that he only owned the Roodepoort property.

His spokesperson Solly Malatsi told News24 that the DA leader was renting the home and not living in the parliamentary village because of security risks.

"[A]s highlighted in the very same story your questions emerge from, his departure from the parliamentary residence followed a series of security risk and threats to his family here," said Malatsi.

In a statement on Saturday, Malatsi said the matter had been discussed by the DA's Federal Executive.

"The FedEx discussed the matter of the DA Leader's private home, and the body is satisfied with Mr Maimane's response. There is no sense that any law or regulation has been violated."

Malatsi said that concerns had been raised about the publishing of a picture of the home in the media.

"This amounts to a violation of his privacy as well as that of his family," he said.

- Compiled by Vanessa Banton.