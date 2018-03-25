 

Business woman shot, forced to withdraw money in brazen robbery

2018-03-25 20:12

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

A business woman was shot at her home, just outside of Hankey in the Eastern Cape.

Police spokesperson, Captain Gerda Swart, said the 44-year-old woman had been hit by a bullet when a burglar fired several shots through a glass door on the premises to gain entry before midnight on Friday evening.

Swart said the armed gunman had then forced the woman into her vehicle and made her drive to the town to draw cash from the ATM.

She said while the man was withdrawing cash, the woman managed to get back into the vehicle and drove to a nearby farm in the area and alert the police.

Swart said the woman had been admitted to hospital.

She said a man had been taken in for questioning on Saturday and police were investigating a case of house breaking with the intent to commit a crime, attempted murder and robbery.

