Businessman who used k-word against friend will only know his fate next month

Sentencing proceedings in businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya's use of the k-word will only take place next month in the Randburg Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg.

Ngwenya made a brief appearance in the court on Tuesday and it was revealed the case had to be postponed as his legal representative, advocate Nqabayethu Buthelezi, was currently busy with the Dudu Myeni case in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

That court was currently hearing the case to have Myeni, former SAA board chairperson, declared a delinquent director. Buthelezi represents Myeni.

As a result, the Randburg Magistrate's Court postponed Ngwenya's sentencing proceedings to March 24.

Ngwenya was convicted of crimen injuria after he used the k-word against his then-friend of 20 years Fana Titi.

In her judgment, Magistrate Pravina Raghoonandan found that the use of the word "is not part of the culture".

"The use of the word is hate speech. It cannot be accepted that it is part of the culture, irrespective of race," she previously said.

Ngwenya and Titi allegedly fell out over a dispute of R52m.

This ultimately resulted in Ngwenya not only calling Titi a "QwaQwa k****r", but also a "bantustan boss" in a text message, News24 reported.

The court also previously heard that Ngwenya reportedly stormed into Titi's business premises and threatened to kill him and his business associates.



This resulted in Titi reportedly obtaining a protection order in October 2016, which prohibited Ngwenya from making direct or indirect contact with him, News24 earlier reported.

Ngwenya, who spent almost five years on Robben Island, was found guilty of crimen injuria and acquitted on two counts relating to alleged harassment and the contravention of the protection order.

His bail was extended.