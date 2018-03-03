 

Businesswoman arrested for illegal electricity connection

2018-03-03 13:50

Derrick Spies, Correspondent

Johannesburg – A 63-year-old business owner has been arrested in Industria North during a #BuyaMthetho operation, for illegally connecting power supply to her property.

Executive Mayor of Johannesburg Herman Mashaba said the woman had been arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), working together with the City’s Group Forensic and Investigation Services (GFIS).

“It is alleged that the property owes the City over R490 000 for rates and services,” he said.

Mashaba said as a result, the woman’s power had been disconnected on the 16th January 2018 by the City’s technicians.

“Yesterday when the Operation #BuyaMthetho team returned to the property, they found that the electricity to the property was illegally reconnected,” he said.

Mashaba said he had instructed the JMPD to monitor properties which had been visited as part of the operation and to ensure that services were not illegally reconnected at these sites.  

“If they are reconnected the owners will be arrested immediately,” he said.

“I have every faith that the JMPD, working with our law enforcement partners, will do all it can to ensure lawbreakers are held to account,” he said.

Operation #BuyaMthetho is a joint operation between all key City departments and entities such as GFIS, JMPD, Environmental Health, Social Development, Infrastructure Services, the City’s legal department, and Development Planning to name but a few.

“I would also like to encourage people to report any theft, fraud and corruption activities through our 24-hour tip-off hotline 0800 002 587 or visit the GFIS offices situated at 48 Ameshoff Street in Braamfontein,” Mashaba said.

johannesburg

