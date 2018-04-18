 

#BusStrike: 10 things you need to know

2018-04-18 05:05

Jenni Evans

MyCiti bus in Cape Town. (Jenni Evans, News24)

A countrywide bus strike will start at 05:30 on Wednesday as drivers demand better pay and improved working conditions.

Bus companies have urged commuters to make alternative arrangements and local officials have asked that employers allow staff to work from home during rush hour, where possible, and are encouraging car pooling and ride-sharing.

Here's what you need to know:

  • At least 80% of South Africa's passenger buses will be affected by the strike;
  • Some taxi operators will start as early as 04:00 to help with the expected long queues during the strike, but they may not go off route because of their permits;
  • Ask your local rank manager how to plan your route if you are unsure;
  • Nationwide bus services such as MyCiTi in Cape Town, Putco in Gauteng, and Algoa Bus Company in the Port Elizabeth area are among those whose services will be suspended;
  • Metrorail will monitor commuter numbers to see whether the service needs to run later than usual;
  • The Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration will try and help resolve the crisis, but this is only expected to begin on Thursday in Johannesburg;
  • Negotiations started in January and broke down in March, leading the South African Road Passenger Bargaining Council to issue a 30-day "cooling off period" notice in the hopes of talks resuming and a settlement being reached;
  • The unions involved in the dispute are the South African Transport and Allied Workers' Union, the Transport and Omnibus Workers' Union, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa and the Tirisano Transport Workers' Union;
  • Unions want a 12% across-the-board wage increase – a minimum basic wage of R8 000 instead of the current R6 070;
  • They also want full pay for dual drivers on long distances.

 A notice of suspended MyCiti bus services placed up at the Civic Centre in Cape Town. (Jenni Evans, News24)

Read more on:    strikes  |  public transport

