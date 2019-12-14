Bustling EFF delegates descend on Nasrec in song and dance as Malema delivers report

A bustling crowd of EFF delegates descended on Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on Saturday morning for the first plenary seating of the party's 2nd National People's Assembly.

Thousands of delegates from across the country made their way inside entrances of hall six, searched by security were done. Proceedings were meant to start at around 09:00 but delayed well after 10:00.

The party members were in song and dance as they found their seats, according to their respective provinces. Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, Limpopo the crowds dominated in the singing contest.

Some sang the "Haka Matorokisi" "Amapiano" as they ran around the hall.

In the run-up to the elective conference, two factions developed, namely the "amapiano" and "amatorikisi". The two are named after the popular electronic music genre sweeping the country and a widely loved song "Kokota Kokota Piano".

The members seemed to giggle and smile as they sang the songs symbolising their factions.

Proceedings got underway with prayer and a music item from gospel musician Tumisang Makweya, better known as Dr Tumi, who got the plenary into church mode as he rendered an item.

Among the guests who were present at the seating was Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) president Joseph Mathunjwa, who was acknowledged by the party's leader Julius Malema as he delivered the political report.

Rival football clubs Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates' chairpersons, Kaizer Motaung and Dr Irvin Khoza were also among the guests in attendance.

International guests from Malawi, Namibia and Liberia were some of the African countries also present at the plenary seating.

Malema was cheered by the crowd as he made his way to stage.

The leader outlined that the assembly would assess whether the party had achieved on the tasks it had set for itself on its first assembly held in 2014.

He also paid homage to late ANC stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela saying she was the only one who stood firm and said "Amandla EFF" although she was not a member of the party.

Delivering the report, Malema said the party has played a role in various municipalities such as City of Johannesburg, Tshwane, and Nelson Mandela Bay to pass various legislation and played a role in having security guards to be insourced.

"It is our history to fight for those who cannot fight for themselves. We as generations of EFF are capable into leading society into a socialist future," the leader said.

He said the EFF motion on the amendment of section 25 of the constitution was also some of the signs of progress the party has played a role in. He said the party's motion against former president Jacob Zuma was another.

"The EFF has made politics popular. Particularly Parliament. More people watch Parliament than before. The EFF got former president [Jacob Zuma] to step down".

He said the party had played a role in the introduction of a secret ballot in Parliament, getting student activists who were detained, released.



The party is in the process of getting one of the last Fees Must Fall student activist Kanya Cekeshe out of jail. Cekeshe was arrested in 2017 and sentenced to eight years after being found guilty of public violence and damage to property after a protest.



Malema said the "Sofunda Ngenkani" programme by the party's Student Command gave access for thousands of students to walk in and be enrolled at institutions of higher learning.



He said he had never called on the command to be dissolved.



While giving the upsides of the party, he added that there were, however, downsides with members not doing enough to mobilise.



He said some leaders in the party were only loyal to their positions in the party instead of being loyal to the organisation itself. He said this would be evident at the end of the assembly, as some would not be voted into leadership and would start speaking out.



Malema said party branches do not win awards and regional structures were directionless, while provincial leaders were not familiar with their own provinces.



The leader also outlined that the entire country was now engaged in the topic of land expropriation, thanks to the EFF.



As Malema delivered the report, delegates clapped and cheered as he emphasised key issues the party and the country are faced with.

