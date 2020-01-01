Busy day at Gauteng hospitals as 213 New Year babies welcomed into the world

Gillian Hendricks, midwife at Mowbray Maternity Hospital, with mom Zahraah Abrahams who gave birth to the first baby born this New Year’s day. (Supplied)

It was a busy New Year's Day at Gauteng healthcare facilities, as 213 babies were delivered between midnight and 12:00 on January 1.

"Tertiary, Regional and District hospitals delivered 118 babies combined and Community Health Centres 56 babies. Academic hospitals delivered 39 babies. From Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital 25 babies were born," Kwara Kekana, spokesperson for the Gauteng Health MEC said in a statement on Wednesday.

Of the 213 babies, 118 were girls while 95 were boys.

Gauteng MEC for Health Dr Bandile Masuku congratulated the new mothers.

"Let me extend my appreciation to Gauteng Department of Health workforce for working tirelessly throughout the year in ensuring that service delivery is not interrupted. Your hard work has not gone unnoticed, let us continue saving lives," concluded Masuku.

In KwaZulu-Natal, 66 babies made an entrance into the world on New Year's Day - 34 boys and 32 girls.

The province's first baby was born at midnight at Ladysmith Hospital.

National Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala, acting Health MEC Kwazi Mshengu and eThekwini Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda visited some of the new mothers at King Dinuzulu Hospital in Durban, where they handed out gifts.

Mothers at King Dinuzulu Hospital in Durban receive gifts. (Supplied)

The Western Cape welcomed 58 babies after the clock struck midnight on New Year's Day - 32 boys and 26 girls.

The province's first baby was born at Mowbray Maternity hospital to Zahraah Abrahams. At 00:31 another baby boy was born at Paarl hospital to Noluyeye Plati while a baby girl was born at 00:16 at Worcester Community Day Centre to Mellody Bhulawa.

"I would like to congratulate all new parents on the birth of their babies on this New Year’s Day. We wish them the very best with new additions to their families. We continue to emphasize that the first 1000 days of a child’s life is very important. Provide them with a safe environment and good nutrition," said Western Cape Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo in a statement.

- Compiled Vanessa Banton