 

Buthelezi recalls fond memories of late nights with Winnie and Madiba

2018-04-04 12:47

Paul Herman

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela during outgoing ANC president Jacob Zuma’s final speech. (Veli Nhlapo/Gallo)

Winnie Madikizela-Mandela during outgoing ANC president Jacob Zuma’s final speech. (Veli Nhlapo/Gallo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi has shared fond memories of his relationship with Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and the Mandela family – a story not widely known by the public, he says.

On Tuesday, Buthelezi responded to Madikizela-Mandela's death. She died in Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg on Monday, following a long illness. She was 81.

"I feel privileged to have known the late great Mrs Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and to have been close to the family," the veteran IFP leader wrote on his party's website on Tuesday.

ALSO READ: Bishop Paul Verryn on how his and Madikizela-Mandela's lives were 'intricately intertwined'

"This closeness is evidenced in her own book, 491 Days, in which she writes about the ANC's instruction to me to fight the apartheid system from within. As she said, '...that is what people do not know'.

"Our friendship itself is not well-known. Yet I remember the great hospitality she and Madiba extended to me when I used to visit their home in Vilakazi Street, Orlando.

"Mrs Madikizela-Mandela would prepare mouthwatering meals, and the three of us would talk politics, sports, family and music until late into the night."

Former president Nelson Mandela and IFP leader Man
Former president Nelson Mandela and IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi share a laugh in 1996 at Genadendal, the President's official residence in Cape Town. (Oryx Media Archive/Gallo)


'Terrible loss'

When Madiba had later been incarcerated, Buthelezi and Madiba would correspond. Messages would also be sent between Buthelezi, Madikizela-Mandela and one of her daughters.

"There were several painful moments too. I recall, for instance, when some leaders of the UDF disowned her. I was the only one who stood by her at the time."

Buthelezi said her death was a "terrible loss", not just for her family, but for the entire country.

She was honoured by the nation not just for her marriage to Madiba, but as a freedom fighter in her own right, who had suffered to the point of being jailed and banished.

ALSO READ: Activist Sophia de Bruyn speaks of her last moments with Winnie

"With these memories fresh in my mind, I am saddened by her sudden passing. She and her family made an exceptional contribution to freedom in South Africa.

"May this great South African rest in eternal peace. She will be missed."

Tributes have been pouring in for the late struggle and liberation leader and President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a national period of mourning until April 14.

Madikizela-Mandela's funeral will be held in Orlando, Soweto on April 14.

She will be buried at a cemetery in Fourways.

RELATED - WATCH: Julius Malema on Winnie Madikizela-Mandela - the woman president SA didn't get

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

SARS 'rogue unit' officials to appear in court, after withdrawing urgent application

2018-04-04 12:06

Inside News24

 
/News
'One of our pillars has fallen' - Zuma on Mam' Winnie
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, April 3 2018-04-03 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 