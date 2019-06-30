 

Buthelezi to remain parliamentary leader in IFP leadership split - report

2019-06-30 14:14

Correspondent

Inkatha Freedom Party leader Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi. (Getty Images)

Inkatha Freedom Party leader Chief Mangosuthu Buthelezi. (Getty Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Long-serving Inkatha Freedom Party leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi is set to remain a central figure in the party once stepping down from the highest office in the IFP.

Buthelezi looks set to remain the party's parliamentary leader from August, iOL reported on Sunday.

IFP General-Secretary Velenkosini Hlabisa, who is tipped to suceed Buthelezi as president, told the publication whoever is elected leader will work closely with Buthelezi.

Earlier this year, Buthelezi indicated he would be stepping down as leader. He said he should not have been the face of the party's election campaign, but he was compelled to do so by the party's structures and to ensure his legacy was not destroyed.

READ: 'I'd rather be a small party than a party that uses poor people's money' - IFP's Buthelezi

However, he was persuaded to stay on by the party's branches national spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said in May, soon after the announcement of the general election results.

At the time Buthelezi was quoted as saying: "I have very publicly and clearly indicated what will happen, when it will happen and how it will happen. So, there is no surprise whatsoever that I am returning to Cape Town next week to be sworn in as a member of Parliament."

The IFP is enjoying a resurgence, growing its national support in the May 8 polls, reclaiming the official opposition mantle from the DA in KwaZulu-Natal and Hlengwa being appointed the head of the powerful Standing Committee on Public Accounts in Parliament.

Hlabisa said there would be "no conflict" between Buthelezi and the new IFP leader.

"If eventually it becomes what has been designated by the party (that) I am in KwaZulu-Natal as the leader of the official opposition while his excellency is in Cape Town. If he is no longer the president there will be no problem at all," he was quoted as saying.

Read more on:    inkatha freedom party  |  ifp  |  mangosuthu buthelezi  |  politics
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DA drives petition calling on President Ramaphosa to act on farm & rural attacks

2019-06-30 13:09

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto: Friday feels for one lucky player 2019-06-28 21:34 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 