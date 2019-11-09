Bystanders scramble to rescue couple from wreckage after Westonaria crash

Bystanders rushed to help a trapped man and woman, following a collision between their car and a large truck on the R28 in Westonaria on Friday night.



When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 20:15, they found bystanders trying to help the two occupants of the car. However, the driver had already suffered multiple fatal injuries and was declared dead.

The female passenger had suffered multiple critical injuries. She was treated on scene, where the Fire Department extracted her from the vehicle, before she was airlifted to hospital by a private medical helicopter.

The driver of the truck had suffered only minor injuries and declined transport to hospital with another private service on the scene.