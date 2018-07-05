 

Cabinet calls for calm amid land expropriation hearings

2018-07-05 18:19

Khulekani Magubane

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Cabinet has appointed a team of ministers to assist in allaying traditional leaders' concerns emerging from the current public hearings into whether section 25 of the Constitution should be amended to allow the state to expropriate land without compensation.

This is according to Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane who was briefing reporters in Pretoria on Cabinet's Wednesday meeting. Parliament kicked off a tour on June 26 that will see MPs hold hearings in all nine provinces until August 4, canvassing the views of South Africans on land.

While the latest land debate that has gripped South Africa has been viewed largely through a racial lens, the potential land reforms which may emerge have people across various sectors of South African society nervous.

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini addressed a land imbizo in Ulundi, KwaZulu-Natal, on Wednesday, during which he bared his teeth at anyone who he said would try to take land owned by the crown or dissolve the Ingonyama Trust, which is the asset vehicle of the Zulu crown.

Tensions have heightened between members of the ruling party and traditional leaders. ANC national executive committee member and head of its presidency Zizi Kodwa tweeted that the governing party would not allow itself to be bullied by traditional leaders on the land issue.

READ: Understanding the ABCs of SA's land expropriation debate

Mokonyane said the team of ministers would be comprised of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize; Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Senzeni Zokwana; Rural Development and Land Reform Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane; and herself.

"We appreciate the start of the process. Parliament has set up a review committee after the National Assembly passed the proposal. These hearings will take place until August and we appeal to the public to remain tolerant and participate in the hearings," said Mokonyane.

Mokonyane said Cabinet reflected on the concerns of traditional leaders regarding issues around land restitution and land expropriation. Minister Mkhize would convene a meeting with Zokwana, Nkoana-Mashabane and herself to address these, she said.

"We hope that in all that is happening around the country we are able to reach a solution where we accept the importance of the land issue, the economy, an inclusive, transformed agricultural sector and changing urban social architecture," said Mokonyane.

READ: Parliament releases schedule for land expropriation hearings

She added that Cabinet was confident that traditional leaders and government could discuss a solution to land dispossession, ownership imbalances and a lack of security of tenure which is in the best interests of rural communities.

"The teams will address Contralesa (Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa) and will meet with other parties including the Ingonyama Trust. Government is committed to ensuring that we focus on the dispossession of South Africans where land ownership is concerned," she said.

She urged South Africans not to conflate the current hearings with any actions that the executive takes regarding land, as government will wait until Parliament has compiled all inputs from public hearings before interacting with any evidence MPs have gathered.

Follow Fin24 on Twitter and Facebook. 24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

Read more on:    ingonyama trust  |  parliament  |  expropriation  |  land  |  public hearings

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#News24 ICYMI: VAT panel to look into fuel price hikes; Ashwin Willemse graduates; and giraffe hunting debate rages on

2018-07-05 18:14

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Technical glitches leave social grant recipients out in the cold
 

New home for pig’s paintings

Nestled among the public art at St Andrew’s Square is the work of an artist of a different calibre.

 

Paws

#WhatTheFluff prank goes viral!
10 things you owe your pet
Meghan Markle took this dog from a shelter to Windsor
Survey shows South Africans pick pets over people as binge-watching buddies
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Milnerton 19:18 PM
Road name: Marine Drive

Macassar 19:17 PM
Road name: N2 Both Ways

Both Ways
More traffic reports
Lotto results for Wednesday, July 4 2018-07-04 21:08 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 